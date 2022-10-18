Just In
Redmi Note 12 Series to Comprise Three Models: Performance Overhaul Expected
Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of the 12th Gen Redmi Note series of smartphones. According to the listing on JD.com, the Redmi Note 12 series will have at least three models -- the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.
The Redmi Note 12 5G is expected to be the most affordable model and it is also expected to be based on an entry-level 5G processor. Similarly, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G are likely to be some of the best Redmi Note smartphones till date.
Redmi Note 12 5G— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 18, 2022
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G pic.twitter.com/kynDuGc38r
Performance Overhaul Hinted
The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G are expected to be based on the recently launched Mediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, which makes these the most powerful Redmi Note smartphones ever. Similarly, these smartphones are also expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G that we reviewed last year, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is expected to feature a premium glass sandwich design, and the smartphone is also expected to have features like a high-resolution primary camera, probably a 108MP sensor, support for 4K video recording, and the device is also expected to offer latest Android 13 OS with custom MIUI 13 skin on top.
In terms of display, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are likely to boast an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the display is likely to be protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the Note 12 Pro are likely to feature a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
Improved Performance And Connectivity
Last but not least, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will come with dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots. On top of that, these smartphones are also expected to offer technologies like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.
When compared to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with the Snapdragon 695 SoC, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will offer improved CPU and GPU performance. Hence, the Redmi Note 12 series will deliver great value for those who own a Redmi Note 10 or an older Redmi Note series smartphone.
These phones are expected to launch in China by the end of October 2022. As of now, there is no information if these devices will be launched in India before 2022, or we might have to wait till early 2023.
