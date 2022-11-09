Samsung A54 5G Receives 3C Nod: What Makes This Mid-Range Smartphone Different?

Samsung could be readying the A54 5G Android smartphone for launch. It appears the device may debut early next year in January. The South Korean tech giant has been strategically launching its Android phones, especially in the mid-range category. Let's look at the revealed and expected specifications, and competition of the Samsung A54 5G.

Samsung "SM-A5460" Device Secures 3C Approval

A Samsung "Digital mobile telephone set", with model number SM-A5460, has surfaced on China's 3C website. The listing reveals it is a 5G-enabled device, and the naming suggests it could be the rumored Samsung A54 5G Android smartphone.

The 3C listing for SM-A5460 mentions the device supports 25W fast charging. However, the retail unit will not ship with a "power adapter", commonly called a charger.

Incidentally, the Samsung A53 5G, which could be considered the A54's predecessor, does not have a charger in the retail box. Hence, it is likely that Samsung will continue the practice. Samsung had chastised Apple for dumping the charger, but it looks like the South Korean company is now actively copying the iPhone maker.

The rest of the specifications of the alleged Samsung A54 5G aren't confirmed yet. The device is rumored to feature an AMOLED display and a slightly larger battery than the Galaxy A53 5G. Instead of a 5,000mAh unit, the Samsung A54 5G could pack a 5,100mAh battery.

The A54 5G may feature a slightly downgraded camera lens compared to the A53 5G. It might not get a depth sensor and could have a triple camera on the back. Although exact details are unavailable, the A54 5G could pack a 50MP primary camera which could be coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide camera lens and a 5MP macro lens.

Samsung A54 5G Could Launch In January 2023?

Samsung has been offering smartphones belonging to the A5x lineup, predominantly in China. Moreover, each device received the 3C certification about two months prior to its launch. Hence, it is quite likely that Samsung would launch the A54 5G in January 2023.

The A5X lineup from Samsung belongs to the mid-range Android smartphone category. Although there's no information about the processor, the Samsung A54 5G could get 4GB and 6GB RAM options. It could compete with Oppo A58 5G, Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G, and other mid-range Android smartphones if it arrives in India.

The main highlight of the Samsung A54 5G is undoubtedly the operating system it will run from the very first boot. The A54 5G is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box. Additionally, Samsung assures up to four years of OS upgrades for quite a few of its smartphones. The assured updates could certainly help sell the device.