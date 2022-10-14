Samsung Announces Stable One UI 5: Inspired By Apple iOS 16?

Samsung has finally confirmed the availability of Stable One UI 5 at this year's Samsung Developer Conference. Based on Android 13, the custom skin has several apps, features, and widgets available exclusively for eligible Samsung smartphones.

The One UI 5 will arrive as a firmware update to some flagship devices in the first stage of deployment. Samsung has been testing the OS for some time now and has confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be the first devices to get One UI 5. Other mid-range devices will gradually qualify for One UI 5 soon.

Samsung One UI 5 Focuses On Customizations And Lock screen Widgets:

The design philosophy of the One UI 5 clearly indicates Samsung is trying to reaffirm the distinctness of its smartphones. In other words, the company wants to ensure Android smartphones running One UI 5 will stand out in the crowd of candy bar phones. There are several customization options for nearly every major aspect of the device.

One UI 5 allows customizing lock screen wallpaper, clock face, and color palettes. It even allows users to play a short video on the lock screen.

Moving forward, Samsung will offer smart suggestions for widgets and apps. These features and their suggestions will be based on the usage pattern of the user. The newly introduced "Routines" features help in creating and executing automation. The "Modes" feature allows users to program custom settings and app features that can be triggered by the time of the day.

Samsung has reworked its Bixby Text Call, which appears heavily inspired by Google Screen calling currently available in Pixel devices. It even feels like the Assistant Call Screen.

The feature essentially allows users to communicate non-verbally through text and avoid awkward or tiring phone conversations. With the feature activated, the entire conversation is transcribed. Simply put, Bixby Text Call can take calls via text messages.

Is Samsung One UI Slowly Turning Into iOS?

Apple recently unveiled iOS 16 for its iPhones. The One UI 5's lock screen customizations seem to be the answer to iOS 16. In other words, Samsung was "inspired" by iOS 16.

Samsung has introduced "Text Extraction", which allows users to extract editable text from images, just like OCR (Optical Character Recognition) software. Apple introduced something very similar in iOS 15.