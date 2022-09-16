Samsung Deals on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale: 5G Phones Starting at Just Rs. 10,999

Samsung has unveiled deals and offers on select Galaxy smartphones as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days. During the sale period, users can get up to 57 percent discount on premium, mid-range, and entry-level Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and the Galaxy F series of smartphones.

Users can purchase the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy F23 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively, starting today. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will go on sale on Flipkart (at a discounted price) on the 19th of September for Rs. 31,999. Lastly, the Galaxy F13 will be available for purchase for just Rs. 8,499 for Flipkart Plus customers from the 22nd of September.

Offers On Samsung Flagship Phones

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with an MRP of Rs. 74,999, and the device has received a massive discount of 58 percent over the listing price. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for an effective price of Rs. 31,999, making it the most affordable Exynos 2100-powered smartphone in India.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ SoC will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999. The phone comes with a premium design, featuring a triple camera setup, and is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Offers On Samsung Budget Phones

The Flipkart exclusive Galaxy F23 5G and the Galaxy F13 will also be available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 8,499, respectively. This makes the Galaxy F23 5G the most affordable 5G capable smartphone from Samsung.

