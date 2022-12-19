Samsung Galaxy A04, A04e With MediaTek SoC, HD+ Display Launched in India

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e, expanding its popular A-series in India. The smartphones feature a host of features targeted at multimedia users with a tight budget. The company is also sweetening the deal through easy financing options at a time when the budget smartphone has been hit by inflationary pressures on consumers.

The latest Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e have modest specifications at a budget price, including features like face recognition, virtual RAM and large-sensor cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e: Features and Specifications

Both the Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e sport a 6.5-inch Infinity V-display, which is an LCD panel with HD+ resolution with 720x1600 pixels. They are both powered by an old MediaTek Helio P35 processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. Both are offered in up to 4GB RAM variants with RAM plus (Samsung's take on virtual RAM, which uses the internal storage to boost RAM), through which users can expand by another 4GB. They also run on Android 12-based OneUI interface out of the box.

The primary difference between the Galaxy A04 and the A04e are the cameras. The Galaxy A04 has a dual-camera stack at the back that includes a 50 megapixel primary camera along with a 2 megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy A04e has a 13 megapixel primary camera along with the 2 megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, both smartphones carry a 5 megapixel selfie camera. The smartphones charge through a USB-C port and have connectivity options like 2.4GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G connectivity. While there is no fingerprint unlock in the phones, Samsung does offer face recognition for secure operations.

"With these awesome features, the new Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e smartphones are targeted at consumers looking for smooth multitasking at an affordable price," said Akshay S Rao, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e: Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes in green, black and copper colours, and is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the higher 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The Galaxy A04e comes in light blue and copper colours and is priced at Rs 9,299 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 3GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 11,499.

Samsung is also extending financing offers for the smartphones. Customers can pick up the devices with EMI options starting at Rs 999. Furthermore, users can get a cashback of Rs 1000 using Samsung Finance Plus, Zest, IDFC First financing options.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e will be available online on Samsung.com, and in select retail stores starting December 20, 2022.