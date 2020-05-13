Samsung Finance+ Is Here To Help: How To Avail Finance For Galaxy Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Finance+ is a digital lending platform that has been launched for its fans in India. This platforms aims at helping those who want to buy Samsung smartphones by making the process simple and easy for them. Launched late last year, this service goes in line with the Make for India initiative proposed by the government.

Earlier, to avail the finance benefits, buyers had to visit authorised Samsung dealerships. Now, the social distancing norms that have come into implementation due to the COVID-19 outbreak makes it easy for buyers as the service lets them directly shop for the same from their home. So, buyers can avail easy finance options on purchasing a Samsung smartphone without visiting a retailer.

As of now, Samsung Finance+ is available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns. The company has teamed up with DMI Finance to provide the financing service in the country.

How To Get Samsung Finance+ Benefit

If you are interested in availing finance from this service launched by Samsung, then you need to contact a nearby dealer. The dealer will send a Samsung promoter to your home for the KYC verification and credit scoring process. Once this is done, the available Galaxy smartphones will be shown. You can choose the one you want to buy and get it financed. The company touts that the entire process is convenient and digital.

What We Think

By providing Samsung Finance+ right at your doorstep, Samsung aims to target those who want to purchase new smartphones during the lockdown along with finance options without stepping out of their home. This way, Samsung fans get their hands on their favorite models without any budget constraints. And, it will also increase the user base of the company in the country.

Having said that you can avail your favorite Samsung smartphone with finance options directly at your doorstep, are you interested in using the Samsung Finance+ service? Do let us know via the comments section and below along with the model you would like to purchase.

Best Mobiles in India