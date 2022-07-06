Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Website; Affordable Samsung Phone Incoming

Samsung has been working on a couple of new smartphones in the affordable and mid-range segment. In the latest development, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. As the name suggests, the new smartphone will arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG

The new Samsung Galaxy A04 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The Bluetooth SIG website has confirmed the smartphone, revealing a couple of key details. For one, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 was spotted with the model numbers SM-A045F-DS, SM-A045F-DS, SM-A045F, and SM-A045M.

Apart from this, there's not much data about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04. Previously, the smartphone was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance, where it was confirmed to support Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The phone was also rated DS, which confirms dual-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Features: What To Expect?

The new Samsung Galaxy A04 is tipped to pack many new features when compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to flaunt a waterdrop display with a slightly thick chin.

Under the hood, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 is said to draw power from the octa-core 1.8GHz processor. One can expect 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. This also confirms the new Samsung Galaxy A04 would be an affordable smartphone.