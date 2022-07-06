Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Website; Affordable Samsung Phone Incoming

By

Advertisement

Samsung has been working on a couple of new smartphones in the affordable and mid-range segment. In the latest development, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. As the name suggests, the new smartphone will arrive as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A03.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Spotted On Bluetooth SIG

The new Samsung Galaxy A04 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The Bluetooth SIG website has confirmed the smartphone, revealing a couple of key details. For one, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 was spotted with the model numbers SM-A045F-DS, SM-A045F-DS, SM-A045F, and SM-A045M.

Apart from this, there's not much data about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04. Previously, the smartphone was also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance, where it was confirmed to support Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The phone was also rated DS, which confirms dual-SIM support.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Features: What To Expect?

The new Samsung Galaxy A04 is tipped to pack many new features when compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A03. The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to flaunt a waterdrop display with a slightly thick chin.

Under the hood, the new Samsung Galaxy A04 is said to draw power from the octa-core 1.8GHz processor. One can expect 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, with a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. This also confirms the new Samsung Galaxy A04 would be an affordable smartphone.

source  

Apart from this, rumors claim the Samsung Galaxy A04 will also feature a triple-camera setup. The cameras include a 48MP primary shooter, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Additionally, an 8MP camera in the front was also rumored for selfies and video calling.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A04 will likely include a 5,000 mAh battery with basic 10W charging support. We can also expect the new Samsung phone to run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with OneUI custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy A04 India Launch, Price

Presently, the Samsung Galaxy A04 launch date in India is still under wraps. Looking at the specs, the upcoming Samsung phone will likely cost around Rs. 11,000 and go up to around Rs. 13,000. We'll know for sure when it launches.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 4G India Launch Set For July 14

List Of Samsung Quad Cameras Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 15,000 In India

Redmi K50i 5G Coming To India On 20th July To Take On Realme And OnePlus

Samsung Student Advantage Program Offers: Discounts You Can Avail

Nothing To Airdrop NFTs To Community Investors Ahead Of Phone (1) Launch

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Rugged Phone With Snapdragon 788G Launched: Features, Price

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts On iPhone 12, ASUS 8z, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, POCO X4 Pro 5G, And More

Samsung Galaxy F13 With 6000 mAh Battery Flipkart Sale Live; Worth Buying At Rs. 10,999?

Realme TechLife Watch R100 Review: Practically Crafted Budget Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy M32 Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Neo Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 500

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Sale On June 29 On Flipkart; Price & Offers To Check Out
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Samsung smartphones mobiles news
Published On July 6, 2022
Read more...