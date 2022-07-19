Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G To Reportedly Launch Under Rs. 11,000; India Launch, Availability

Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. The South Korean tech giant is rumored to launch both the 4G and 5G variants of the smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G model has been leaked on the interwebs.

Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G Will be Priced Under Rs. 11,000

According to a report by 91mobiles Hindi, the Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G will be priced in India between the Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 price range. It will be among the most affordable 5G smartphones in the Indian market. The brand is expected to launch the handset in the country at some point in September after the 5G auction takes place. Notably, the predecessor, the Galaxy A03s was released in India in August last year.

The report further mentions that the testing of the Samsung Galaxy A04s 5G model has already begun in India.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Design, Specification

The rumor mill suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A04s will be arriving with a polycarbonate body, which is expected for a device in this price range. The 4G model of the phone is said to offer a triple primary camera module, while the 5G variant is tipped to offer a dual rear camera module. The fingerprint sensor of both devices will be placed on the right side below the power button.

The 4G model of the Samsung Galaxy A04s is expected to come powered by the Exynos 850 processor. The 5G variant is said to be fuelled by another chipset, which will enable 5G connectivity. The device is tipped to come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but we can expect more memory models of the handset to be released at the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s is tipped to come with a 13MP primary camera on the back. The selfie snapper is expected to be an 8MP snapper. The handset is said to offer a 6.5-inch display with HD+ or full HD+ resolution. Software-wise, the device will be booting Android 12 out-of-the-box, while a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support will keep it running.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Will Join The Galaxy M13 Series Soon

Most recently, Samsung launched the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G smartphones in India. The former's price in the country starts at Rs. 10,999, while the latter is up for grabs starting from Rs. 12,999. They will be going on sale on July 23 from Amazon.

