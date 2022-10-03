Samsung Galaxy A04s Launched in India; Price and Specifications

Samsung has launched an entry-level smartphone - the Galaxy A04s in India. This budget smartphone is the first one in the country under the Galaxy A04 series. It features a polycarbonate back and a triple-camera setup at the rear. The phone is available for purchase via the official Samsung website and other portals.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s has been launched in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The device is priced at Rs. 13,499 and will be available with enticing launch offers. Buyers using an SBI credit card for the purchase will get Rs. 1,000 cashback. Likewise, Slice and One Card users will also get Rs. 1,000 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A04 bestows a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device arrives with a single speaker and support for Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

Under its hood, the budget Samsung smartphone uses an Exynos 850 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space along with a microSD card slot supporting up to 1TB of additional storage. There is support for 4GB of virtual RAM by using the internal storage space.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A04 makes use of a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera unit comprises a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro photography. At the front, within the notch on the Infinity-V display, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor. Running Android 12 OS topped with OneUI 4.1 out-of-the-box.

The device comes with support for AI face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

Recently, the company announced the Galaxy A04 in select global markets as the sequel to the Galaxy A03 that went official last year. The device was launched with a plastic build and a dual-camera setup at its rear. This Samsung smartphone has missed out on a physical fingerprint sensor. Some aspects remain the same, including a 50MP primary camera sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery.