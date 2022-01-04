Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed; Availability Confirmed News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A03 with a new design and dual cameras in November 2021. The company did not confirm pricing or availability at the time. The South Korean manufacturer has now stated that it will be available for purchase beginning next week for roughly $130. The South Korean smartphone giant aims to compete with the ongoing fandom of the Poco M series, Realme C series, and Redmi 9 series smartphones with the new Samsung Galaxy A03.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Availability

The Galaxy A03 will be available for purchase in Vietnam from January 10. There will be two versions of the phone: 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The prices for these models are VND 2,990,000 ($131) and VND 3,490,000 ($153), respectively. The handset is available in a variety of colors, including black, dark green, and red.

The A03 will be available in Vietnam between January 10 and February 28 with a zero-interest installment plan and no upfront fee. Customers who purchase the A03 by February 15 will receive a VND 200,000 ($9) voucher. They will have the option of adding the Galaxy Fit 2 to their smartphone for an additional VND 500,000.

The Fit 2 is available for VND 750,000 ($33) to VND 950,000 ($42) without the deal. It is yet to be confirmed when it will be available in other markets. The Galaxy A03's price and availability in India are similarly unknown at this time.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The Galaxy A03 is available in two RAM + storage options, as previously stated. The smartphone's storage can be increased by inserting a microSD card (up to 1TB) into a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy A03 features a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone sports a 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies. The Samsung Galaxy A03 has a 5,000 mAh battery and is claimed to have Dolby Atmos audio capabilities.

