Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G Launched In India: Price, Features Detailed

Samsung has added its new mid-range smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, to its portfolio in India. These devices support 5G connectivity and come with options of Exynos or Snapdragon processors, large 6.6-inch LCDs, high refresh rates, and 5000mAh batteries, among other features. Let's take a look at their prices and specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G comes at a starting price of ₹16,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹18,999, while the 8GB+ 128GB variant comes for ₹20,999 in India. The handset is offered in Dark Red, Light Green, and Black color options.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option and ₹24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The device comes in Silver, Light Blue, and Orange colorways.

Both smartphones will go on sale on January 18 2023 via Samsung's website, Samsung retail outlets, and other offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display gets a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128Gb storage.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by the 13MP sensor at the front. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 15W charging support. The Galaxy A14 runs on OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A23 also flaunts the same 6.6-inch LCD as the Galaxy A14. However, this one comes with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, coupled with Adreno GPU. The chipset is also paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the optics front, the device features a 50MP main camera, accompanied by a 5MP ultrawide shooter, a depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 13MP sensor at the front. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 25W fast charging tech. It runs on OneUI 4.1.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.