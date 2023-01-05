Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched

Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. The Android smartphone is yet another member of Samsung's budget 5G smartphone portfolio which collectively falls under the Galaxy A-series. The South Korean tech giant has offered some decent upgrades compared to the smartphone's predecessor, the Galaxy A13 5G. Let's take a look at all the available details of the latest budget Android smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. Compared to the 720p screen that Galaxy A13 5G has, the Galaxy A14 5G gets a bump in screen resolution to 1080p, but the display is still restricted to a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop notch to house a 13MP front-facing camera.

The Galaxy A14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Buyers can expand the storage to up to 1TB by inserting a microSD card.

Samsung has embedded a triple camera setup on the back of the Galaxy A14 5G. The Android smartphone features a 50MP main camera sensor, which is accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G packs a 5000mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging. The budget 5G smartphone from Samsung runs Android 13 with a layer of One UI 5.0 core edition on top. Samsung has assured two major Android updates and four years of security upgrades for the smartphone.

The Galaxy A14 5G gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs 204 grams, measures 167.7 x 78 x 9.1mm, and supports Wi-Fi 5 and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Price, Availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A14 5G for the US and European markets. The smartphone could arrive in India in the first half of this year. The smartphone is available in multiple color options, including Black, Silver, Dark Red, and Light Green.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy A14 5G in two RAM and storage options. The base model, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at $200 (approx. ₹16,500) in the US and EUR 229 (approx. ₹20,000) in the EU. Samsung doesn't seem to have announced the price of the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A14 5G.

