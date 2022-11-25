Samsung Galaxy A34 Design Leaked: Triple Rear Cameras, S-AMOLED Screen Tipped

Samsung seems to be readying a mid-range Android smartphone. Images and renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A34 have leaked online. The leak claims the smartphone will pack triple rear cameras and a Super AMOLED display. Let's look at the design elements, likely specifications, and features of Samsung's mobile phone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Renders Leak

As the name suggests, Samsung Galaxy A34 could belong to the Galaxy A series smartphones from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung hasn't officially acknowledged the existence of the smartphone. However, alleged renders of the Galaxy A34 have appeared online, and they offer a detailed look at the mystery Android smartphone.

The renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy A34 could feature a 6.5-inch Infinity U display with a waterdrop-style notch. There appears to be a triple camera setup on the back of the smartphone. The device appears to have a flat-frame design.

Rumors claim the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 could pack a Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. If Samsung is embedding a Super AMOLED display, the company might ensure it is a 1080p Full HD+ panel. Incidentally, the smartphone's predecessor, the Galaxy A33 5G features a 1080p Super AMOLED screen.

If the renders are accurate, the Samsung Galaxy A34 could measure 161.3 x 77.7 x 8.2mm. As Indian telecom companies are actively deploying 5G networks, Samsung is expected to ensure the Galaxy A34 supports 5G services. Hence, the device could launch as Samsung Galaxy 34 5G in India.

The renders also suggest the Galaxy A34 has volume rockers and a power button on the right. The power button could also act as a fingerprint scanner. Although not clearly visible, Samsung seems to have embedded a USB-C port for charging and data syncing and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung seems to have retained the microphone's location at the bottom of the device. However, the SIM tray appears to have been moved to the top. The rest of the specifications are a mystery, but the A series usually offers phones with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants that have 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A34 Expected Launch, Price, And Competition

Samsung hasn't confirmed the very existence of the Galaxy A34. However, the naming suggests the phone belongs to the Galaxy A series, which usually includes mid-range Android smartphones.

Since the renders of the mystery Samsung phone surfaced in November this year, it is likely the Galaxy A34 could make its debut in the second quarter of next year. There's no information available about the price of the phone. Hence, it would be wise not to speculate on the competition of the Samsung Galaxy A34 just yet.