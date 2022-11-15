Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design Leaked: Whats Different In This Iteration?

Upfront, the Galaxy A54 5G gets a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout on the display, which is the same as before. However, we expect the punch-hole to be smaller in this iteration. The device could come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, down from the 6.5-inch Super AMOLED of the Galaxy A53 5G.

Going by these images, the Galaxy A54 5G's design looks very close to the renders of the upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphone, which would be a good thing for prospective buyers. The mid-range device follows the latest design language adopted by Samsung. However, the build quality is likely to differ from the Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Features (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G could sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. According to earlier reports, Samsung will be dropping the fourth camera sensor from its A-series of smartphones in 2023. Hence, it may drop the depth or macro sensor from the Galaxy A54 5G.

As per rumor mills, it could pack in a slightly bigger battery than 5000mAh. However, it is expected to continue with the 25W fast charging option. The Galaxy A54 5G is likely to run on One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box and may go official in early 2023. Details about its processor are scarce at the moment. Expect some more information on the device in a few days/weeks.