Samsung Galaxy A73 Gets August Security Patch Making It Even More Secure

Just a few years back, people used to curse Samsung for not pushing on-time software and security updates. However, a lot has changed over the last few years, and Samsung is currently one of the few Android OEMs that offer timely software updates to entry-level, mid-range, and high-end Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A73, the most capable A series smartphone from the company has started to receive the latest security patch for August 2022. The company is currently seeding the update, and every unlocked Samsung Galaxy A73 smartphone will receive the same in the next few days.

Samsung Galaxy A73 Software Update Details

With the latest software patch, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will be even more secure and stable. The update is still based on Android 12 with a custom OneUI 3.1 skin on top. Besides, the update also fixes some minor bugs, making the Galaxy A73 a much more solid device for regular users.

Is Galaxy A73 A Good Pick?

If you are looking for an upper mid-range smartphone from Samsung with features like a fast 120Hz display, water-resistance rating, and colorful back panel, then the Galaxy A73 is a great pick. Although it is a bit more expensive than similarly capable smartphones, it does have the backing of one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

The device also has features like 108MP primary camera with 4K video recording, a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro lens. The device also includes a 32MP selfie camera, which takes 8MP pixel binned pictures for better detailing and clarity.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy A73 currently retails for Rs. 41,999 in India. When combined with some bank offers, the device will be available at a slightly lower price. On top of hardware, the Galaxy A73 is also one of the few mid-range non-pixel smartphones which will receive three major Android OS updates -- Android 13, Android 14, and Android 15 OS.

