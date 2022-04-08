Samsung Galaxy A73 5G With 108MP Quad Cameras Up For Purchase: Worth Buying?

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Price In India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G falls in the premium segment, starting from Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The high-end 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 44,999. Buyers can check out the new smartphone in Awesome Mint, Awesome Grey, and Awesome White color options.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Offers, Discount In India

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will kickstart sales at 6 PM today, April 8. Samsung is also holding a dedicated Live event at 6 PM where the discount and offers will be revealed. The exclusive offers are available on the Samsung India website and retail channels.

Additionally, customers who pre-reserved the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G get an instance cashback of Rs. 3,000 when they proceed to make the full payment with Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, and SBI credit cards. Additionally, customers who pre-reserved can also get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for just Rs. 499 instead of Rs. 6,990.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has included an IP67 rating to make the phone dust and water-resistant. Plus, there's Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Users can further expand the RAM using unused mobile storage. The phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box with a promise of four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G packs a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 108MP primary shooter. The other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP lenses for depth and macro shots. Plus, there's a 32MP selfie camera in the front. Additionally, Samsung has included a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging support, but users will need to buy the adapter separately.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G In India: Worth Buying?

Samsung has upped its premium smartphone game with the revamped Galaxy A series. To note, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G. The Indian market is currently open to just the A73 and the A53 models.

On the whole, the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a premium smartphone that's up against devices like the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. The higher price tag makes it a worthy investment, especially because Samsung has promised four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. Plus, the premium features are sure to last long, making it worth the price tag.