Samsung Galaxy A Series (2022) Charger Situation Explained

The new Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphones -- the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23, and the Galaxy A13 are finally here. With this range, Samsung is offering a trendy design and has even introduced features like up to 108MP camera with OIS, an IP67 rating on the top end models like the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G.

Another major change that Samsung has done this year with the Galaxy A series of smartphones is the removal of charging adapters from the retail package. Do note that, you still get a charger on some of the Galaxy A (2022) series of smartphones such as the Galaxy A23 and the Galaxy A12.

Samsung Galaxy A(2022) Series Of Smartphones Without Charger In The Box

You won't get a charger with the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and the Galaxy A33 5G. All these smartphones come with a 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 25W of fast wired charging. To get the best charging experience, one needs to buy the charger separately. Do note that, the company does include a USB cable in the retail package.

Samsung Galaxy A(2022) Series Of Smartphones With Charger In The Box

As mentioned before, the Samsung Galaxy A23 and the Galaxy A13 do come with a charger in the box. These devices are also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for up to 25W fast charging. However, the company ships these devices with a 15W charging adapter. Hence, if you want to experience fast charging on these devices, then you have to get a charger of your own with support for 25W USB-PD support.

What's The Strategy Here?

Looking at how Samsung has not completely eliminated chargers from all phones, it looks like the brand still wants to include a charger on affordable entry-level smartphones, at least for this year. This means, the upcoming Galaxy M and the Galaxy F series of smartphones are likely to ship with a charger, as they are targeted toward the online audience.

Samsung currently does not include chargers with the Galaxy S series, Galaxy Z series, and the Galaxy A series (select models). In the coming years, the brand might even remove the charger from the entry-level models to become more eco-friendly.

