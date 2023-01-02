Samsung Galaxy F04 Confirmed To Launch On January 4 In India: Price, Specifications

Samsung was rumored to be working on a new budget smartphone for the Indian market. Some rumors indicated that a device named Samsung Galaxy F04 could break cover soon. Corroborating with the reports, Samsung has now confirmed the availability of the Galaxy F04 smartphone. The landing page of the product is now live on Flipkart, revealing its launch date and other key details. The smartphone will go official in India on January 4, 2023, and will lock horns with other budget smartphones from Chinese competitors.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Price, Availability

As per the image shared by Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F04 will debut in India on January 4, 2023, at 12 PM in India. The brand is also teasing its price as ₹7,xxx. So expect the device to start at under ₹8,000 in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F04: Features, Specifications

The landing page has revealed the complete design of the Samsung Galaxy F04 device. The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate unibody design with two flush-fitted camera sensors at the rear. The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the device. It seems to have a glossy back panel and will be offered in green and purple colorways.

Over to the front, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It gets a waterdrop notch on the display that houses the selfie sensor. The display gets a chunky chin bezel, which is expected in this price range.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is touted to be a "Fast" smartphone on a budget. It is employed with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset to ensure it delivers the performance. It is complemented by 8GB RAM support via the RAM Plus virtual memory expansion support.

The Samsung Galaxy F04 features a dual-camera setup at the rear, accompanied by an LED flash, However, Samsung hasn't revealed any details about its camera sensors yet. The brand is advertising it as a fast entertainment device. To ensure the device keeps its lights on, it is plonked with a large 5000mAh battery under its hood. The device will run on Android 12 OS out of the box and is promised to get two major Android OS updates.