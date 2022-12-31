OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: War Of The Affordable Flagships Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

This comparison is going to be a tough one, as one device belongs to a popular brand known to churn out "Flagship Killers" and the other to a legacy brand. The OnePlus 10R is an affordable flagship smartphone by the OnePlus and it has to fend off the challenge presented by the behemoth, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Although, both devices belong to different segments but are available at similar prices. So, let's put them together and find out the better choice for you.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Design

The OnePlus 10R measures 163.3 x 75.5 x 8.2 mm and weighs about 186 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G measures 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and weighs 177 grams. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is not only smaller and wider but also weighs less compared to the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 10R boasts a flat rear panel and flat side design compared to the slightly rounded edges and rounded frame of the Galaxy S21 FE. The OnePlus 10R gets an all-plastic body construction, whereas the Galaxy S21 FE features a more premium metal mid-frame.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Display

The OnePlus 10R sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit Fluid AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G flaunts a smaller 6.4-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device gets tougher and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the display. Both smartphones get a centrally placed punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie sensor.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Performance

The OnePlus 10R is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, which is built on the 5nm fabrication process. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G gets a Samsung-made Exynos 2100 SoC based on a 5nm process. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has enough firepower to breeze through daily tasks and also some casual gaming. However, if you want 60fps constant gaming in BGMI/PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, you can opt for the OnePlus 10R.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has the better camera setup of the two. It is equipped with a 12MP primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. In comparison, the OnePlus 10R comes with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The OnePlus 10R gets a sub-par 8MP ultrawide sensor and lacks a telephoto sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also has a better 32MP front-facing camera compared to the 16Mp selfie sensor of the OnePlus 10R. Hence, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE wins this round without any competition.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Battery

Both handsets are plonked with a 4500mAh battery pack. However, the OnePlus 10R comes with an insanely fast 150W charging speed. Do note, that the standard version gets 80W fast charging support. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a slower 25W wired fast charging. However, it offers 15W wireless charging support, which the OnePlus 10R lacks.

OnePlus 10R vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Conclusion

The OnePlus 10R starts at ₹34,999, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available for ₹39,999. For just ₹5,000 more, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers a premium build, better ergonomics, an impressive set of cameras, wireless charging, and a feature-rich OneUI software experience. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G wins this comparison handsomely, and OnePlus needs a better product if it wants to retain the "Flagship Killer" tag.

