Samsung Galaxy M04 India Launch Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications, And Availability

Samsung could soon expand its Galaxy M series smartphone range. The South Korean tech giant has quietly updated its website to include the Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone. The series is known to include budget mobile phones, and the Galaxy M04 appears to be a rebranded device belonging to this category. Let's take a look at the specifications, features, and expected price of the budget Android smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications And Features

Samsung has added a new support page and a user manual for a device codenamed SM-M045F/DS. This could be the Samsung Galaxy M04 Android smartphone.

Although there's no official confirmation yet, the Samsung Galaxy M04 could be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A04e which launched in several parts of the world, except India. If true, the M04 could have identical hardware to the A04e.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 arriving in India could feature a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen with 720p HD+ resolution. The A04e sports a water drop notch (Infinity-V display) at the front that houses the front-facing 5MP camera. The device could sport a dual camera system at the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The M04 could have the same layout.

The Galaxy M04 could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, which may be paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price And Competition In India

The Samsung Galaxy A04e runs Android 12 with One UI Core 4.1 on top. It has been listed on the official website of the South Korean manufacturer.

One UI Core is a lightweight fork of the regular One UI Android skin. One UI 4.1 is based on the Android 12 operating system. This suggests the chipset and RAM embedded in the device might not be capable enough of running the Samsung One UI 5.

Samsung hasn't published any official information about the availability and price of Galaxy M04 for the Indian market. However, a few devices such as Oppo A77 4G and Tecno Spark 9T are powered by the Helio G35 SoC, and they are priced around the ₹15,000 mark. If Samsung sells the Galaxy M04 significantly below ₹15,000, it could beat the competition.