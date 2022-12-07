Samsung Galaxy M04 To Launch On December 9 In India: A Good Option For Samsung Fans?

Samsung has finally put an end to the rumors about its upcoming budget smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M04. The smartphone's landing page is now live, which confirms its launch date in India and also reveals its price tag. The device is slated for a release on December 9, 2022, and will be sold via Amazon India. Let's have a look at its specifications and its chief rivals in the segment.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M04 will come with a polycarbonate unibody design, which is understandable at this price point. The rear panel houses the dual cameras and the LED flash. Over to the front, it gets a waterdrop notch on the display and a thick bottom chin bezel. The Galaxy M04 could sport a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen with HD+ (720p) screen resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone was earlier listed on the Google Play Console listing, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), and SIG (Special Interest Group), where it revealed its key specifications. It was spotted with a MediaTek MT6765 SoC, which is a codename for the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset. It is based on the 12nm fabrication process and comprises ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The CPU is accompanied by an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It could be equipped with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is likely to get a 13MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. It may get a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. Other expected features of the device are 4G LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. It is rumored to be powered by a 5000mAh battery. In all likelihood, it will run on the OneUI Core 4.1 skin based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy M04: Expected Price, Competitors

The Samsung Galaxy M04's landing page suggests that the smartphone will be priced at ₹8,XXX in India. So it is safe to assume that it could be priced at under ₹9000, possibly for ₹8,499 or ₹8,999. At this price point, it will go against the Moto E22s, Infinix Hot 20 Play, Redmi A1+ and likes, which come with better designs and more features in comparison. However, for those who trust the Samsung brand more than the Chinese, the Samsung Galaxy M04 could be a good option in the sub-₹10,000 price category.