Samsung Galaxy M04 Spotted On Google Play: Affordable Android Smartphone With 3GB RAM

Samsung is actively readying affordable and mid-range Android smartphones. The recently tipped Samsung Galaxy M04 appears to be a budget Android phone. The device has now appeared on the Google Play Console, revealing key specifications. Let's take a look at the specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the budget Android smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Specifications Leaked Via Google Play Console Listing

Samsung is actively seeking the necessary approvals and certifications for its Galaxy M04 Android smartphone. The as-yet-unannounced Samsung phone was recently spotted on Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and even Geekbench databases. Now the device has surfaced on a Google Play Console listing.

According to the listing, the Samsung Galaxy M04 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 SoC, which houses four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and four additional cores clocked at 1.8GHz. These details match the specifications of the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Previous leaks about the device indicate the CPU is coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The listing also indicates the Samsung Galaxy M04 will feature a waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels. The 720p screen seems to have a 300 PPI screen density, which is clearly on the lower end.

The Samsung Galaxy M04 is most likely a budget Android smartphone. The phone is expected to ship with just 3GB of RAM and could be running the slightly older Android 12 OS. Moreover, the device doesn't seem capable of supporting 5G networks.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Expected Launch, Price, And Competition

Incidentally, the Samsung Galaxy A04e and Galaxy M04 were mentioned on the Bluetooth certification website. This suggests the M04 and the A04e could be the same device, with different banding. As the Samsung Galaxy M04 has also appeared on the BIS website, it is quite possible that Samsung could launch the Galaxy M04 4G in India soon.

With entry-level specifications such as MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 3GB RAM, and a 720p screen, the Samsung Galaxy M04 could be priced below the ₹10,000 mark. With this hardware, the M04 could compete with the Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, and a few other affordable Android smartphones.

