Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 4G India Launch Set For July 14

It looks like Samsung is bringing more devices to the Indian market as the company is tipped to be working on a couple of new Galaxy M series smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that it will launch the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G smartphones in India. These smartphones have already been listed on Amazon India revealing the key specs.

As per the official confirmation from Samsung, these new smartphones in the Galaxy M series will be launched in India on July 14 at 12 PM. Notably, the Galaxy M13 4G variant went official back in May this year, so we know the complete specs of this smartphone. In the meantime, a FCC listing hinted at the specs of the 5G version of the device. Let's take a look at these details of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G from here.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 4G India Launch

As per the listing on Amazon, the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphones have tipped the presence of a 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM, which might include the virtual RAM capacity as well. The 5G variant is likely to get the power from a relatively smaller 5000mAh battery. Talking about the difference, the 4G version will feature an auto-data switching capability to shift data between networks when there is no signal.

Besides specs, the Amazon listing of the upcoming Samsung smartphones also shows the entire design of these devices. The Galaxy M13 4G variant is seen to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash unit while the 5G variant is likely to house a dual-camera arrangement at the rear. At the right edge, these devices house the volume rocker and power button. Besides, it looks like these devices feature a plastic build and have a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Galaxy M13 4G Expected Specs

Talking about the Galaxy M13 4G, the device is likely to house a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with slim bezels and a waterdrop notch. It is tipped to use an Exynos 850 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space along with expandable storage space. Running Android 12 topped with One UI 4.1, the device is said to come with a 50MP + 5MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP depth sensor arrangement at the rear and an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. The hardware aspects of the upcoming smartphone from the stable of Samsung could include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 5G chipset accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. It is likely to run Android 12 OS with One UI 4.0 and get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging at the least. At the rear, there could be a 50MP dual-camera setup on the 5G variant of the device.

