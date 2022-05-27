Samsung Galaxy M13 Budget Smartphone Launched; Specifications & India Availability News oi-Akshay Kumar

Samsung Galaxy M13 has been silently introduced by the South Korean tech behemoth. After doing rounds of the rumor mill for a while, the phone has now been listed on the company's official website, revealing its design and specs. The latest Galaxy M series offering has arrived as an entry-level offering and is the successor to the last year's Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Design, Display, Software Features

The Samsung Galaxy M13 sports a V-shaped notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. The device has three primary cameras on the back, which are placed inside a rectangular module alongside the LED flash unit. On the right side, the phone sports the volume rocker and the power button that doubles as the fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 8.4mm around the waist and tips the scale at 192 g.

Samsung has fitted the Galaxy M13 with a 6.6-inch Infinity-V display bearing full HD+ resolution. The device has minimal bezels on the top and the sides, but there's a tad thick bottom bezel. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset also has the One UI Core 4.1 on top of Android 12, which means it doesn't have all features found in One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Processor, Memory, Camera, Other Specs

Powering the Galaxy M13 is the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The device comes in two RAM and storage variants - 64GB and 128GB, which also support microSD cards up to 1TB in size. At the rear, the phone has a 50MP primary camera, which is paired with a 5MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, the Galaxy M13 houses an 8MP fixed-focusing camera with an aperture of f/2.2. In terms of connectivity, the consumers will get 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth, A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone socket, dual-SIM slots, and the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 15W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Pricing, Availability

Samsung hasn't yet revealed the pricing of the Galaxy M13 at the moment. It is expected to be available in a similar price range as its predecessor, which is available in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 10,499. The Galaxy M13 will initially be available in the European markets in Deep Green, Orange Copper, and Light Blue color variants.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Budget Offering Coming To India Soon?

If the reports are to be believed, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy M13 as the Galaxy F13 in markets like India. The Galaxy F13's user manual was recently spotted on the brand's website in India. The design of the device seen in the user manual is similar to the Galaxy M13. So it's very likely that the Galaxy M13 is coming to India very soon as the Galaxy F13.

Samsung May Stop Selling Feature Phones In India Soon

Besides, Samsung is reportedly planning to exit the feature mobile phone market in India. Feature phone shipments in the country saw a sharp 39 percent year-on-year decline in Q1 2022. Samsung was a leader in the feature phone segment some years ago, but it has now slipped to number third spot after Itel and Lava. Since the feature phone market is shrinking, the company seems to focus only on smartphones for now.

The reports suggest that Samsung will be exiting the feature mobile business in the next couple of months or by the end of this year. We will find out more in the near future, so stay tuned.

