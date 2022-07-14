Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G With 12GB RAM Launched In India; Price, Sale, Offers

Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price In India

Both the Samsung Galaxy M13 models are available in two models. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G starts from Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999. The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G model is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 series will go on sale starting July 23. The new Samsung phones will also get a special discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 under Amazon specials. The phone will also be available on the Samsung India website. Buyers can also get Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions.