Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Exynos 1330 SoC Confirmed

Samsung is believed to be working on a new M series smartphone -- the Galaxy M14 5G. It will be the sequel to the Galaxy M13 5G, which went official earlier this year. Now, the upcoming Samsung smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number SM-M146B.

Notably, this is one of the early reports revealing details regarding the Galaxy M14 5G. The launch of this smartphone is likely to happen in a couple of months. Let's take a look at the possible specs of the Galaxy M14 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Geekbench Listing

The Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-M146B was spotted on Geekbench revealing some of its key details. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to be powered by an octa-core chipset with two cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six cores clocked at 2GHz. While the exact chipset is not revealed by Geekbench, it is believed to be the Exynos 1330 SoC.

The benchmark listing suggests that the upcoming Samsung smartphone could boot Android 13 out-of-the-box topped with One UI. It is also said to come with 4GB of RAM while other variants might also arrive. As per the listing, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has scored 751 points in the single-core test and 2051 points in the multi-core test. There is no word on the rest of the specs of the smartphone as yet.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Sequel

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G will be the successor to the Galaxy M13 5G, we can expect the device to arrive with some notable improvements. The Galaxy M13 5G was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB of RAM. It was priced starting from ₹13,999 at the launch, which makes us believe that the Galaxy M14 5G could be priced in the sub ₹15,000 price segment.

To recap, the Galaxy M13 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The other aspects of the device include Android 12 topped with One UI 4.0, a 5MP selfie camera sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging tech.

Being the next-gen mode, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G could bring support for better camera sensors, better fast-charging tech, or a bigger battery capacity than the Galaxy M13 5G.