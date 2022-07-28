Samsung Galaxy S22 Gets A New Paintjob: Now Available In Bora Purple Shade

Just a few days ahead of the 2nd Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has introduced a new variant of the Galaxy S22 with a Bora Purple finish. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now available in purple color with a match back panel and a matching frame.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will now be available in Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, and Bora Purple colors. As of now, there is no information if the company will also launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Bora Purple Color.

Bora Purple Is Also Coming To Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4

According to the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 invitation video, the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will also be available in Bora Purple color. Just like the previous generation folding phones, the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 will come with a metal frame and a hinge in between to assist the folding mechanism.

Galaxy S22 Bora Purple Variant Coming To India?

Samsung is most likely to announce the Bora Purple variant of the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ in the next few days. As of now, at the time of writing this article, the Bora Purple Galaxy S22 is not yet available in India.

Does Bora Purple Galaxy S22 Cost More?

No, it just costs as much as the regular Galaxy S22 and the S22+. Again, do note that, even in terms of hardware, the Bora Purple variants are just as powerful as the regular Galaxy S22 and the S22+. Along with the new paint job, these Bora Purple Galaxy S22 smartphones will also come with matching wallpaper.

Currently, the base model of the Galaxy S22 retails for Rs. 72,999 (without any offers), and the Galaxy S22+ costs Rs. 84,999. Hence, the base models of the Bora Purple Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy S22+ with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs. 72,999, and Rs. 84,999 in India.

