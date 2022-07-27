Samsung Makes It Easy To Purchase Flagship Smartphones With This Offer News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has come up with a new "Buy now, Pay later" option for those who are interested in buying its flagship and foldable smartphones. This offer is applicable only on the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold3, and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones. The offer is applicable only on using an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase.

Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Explained

Under Samsung's buy now, pay later offer, buyers have to pay only 60% of the total cost of the smartphone split into 18 equal monthly payments. The rest of the amount, which is 40% of the device's cost has to be paid in the 19th installment. To be eligible to get this offer, the buyers with an ICICI Bank credit card should have a minimum credit limit of Rs. 1.5 lakh.

In addition to this, Samsung is also offering a minimal processing charge of 1% of the total cost of the flagship smartphone and zero down payment. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will get a Galaxy Watch 4 by paying Rs. 2,999. The buyers of the Galaxy S22 5G and Galaxy S22+ will get a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 by paying Rs. 2,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S22 has been launched in two storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 72,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 76,999. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22+ has been launched in two storage options - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 84,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 88,999. Both the smartphones are available in Green, Phantom White, and Phantom Black colors.

Lastly, the more advanced offering - the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 while the variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB ROM is priced at Rs. 1,18,999. This model comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgundy color options.

Best Mobiles in India