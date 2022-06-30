Samsung Student Advantage Program Offers: Discounts You Can Avail News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has announced a slew of new deals and special discounts exclusively for students in India under the Student Advantage Program. This program offering enticing deals is available under the company's official online store and Samsung exclusive stores. The program is designed to empower students by providing new tech for their daily use and making digital learning more accessible and affordable.

Via this program, Samsung will provide end-to-end services from buying to after-sales support and will make the process of buying these products quite convenient for students. It will strengthen the company's vision of Powering Digital India.

Samsung Student Advantage Program Discounts

With the Samsung Student Advantage Program, the company aims to make premium technology products accessible to young students all over the country. Going by the same, the flagship smartphones such as Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE, the Galaxy A series phones priced above Rs. 10,000, the Galaxy Tab A series and Galaxy Tab S series devices will be listed for sale at a 5% discount. Students will get a 10% discount on the wearables and laptops from the company. Also, the Samsung Monitors will get a 5% discount.

Those students who are interested in purchasing the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs. 2,999 and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 or a cashback of Rs. 5,000 on choosing to use the Samsung Finance+ or an HDFC Bank card for the purchase. Users can also opt for a 24-month no-cost EMI payment option with zero down payment along with a 5% discount.

Talking about the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones, students can get the Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 2,999 and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 8,000 or a cashback of Rs. 5,000. The terms and conditions and the no-cost EMI payment option remain the same. Buyers of the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G will get Rs. 3,000 instant discount.

Interested students can head on to the official Samsung website and navigate to the Samsung Student Advantage microsite or visit a nearby Samsung Exclusive Store. Users will get direct access to the products they want and simple payment options along with exchange benefit as well.

