Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra First Impressions- Noteworthy Android Flagship Of 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Box Contents

Following Apple's footsteps, Samsung has drastically reduced the in-box content for its premium smartphones. The Galaxy S22 Ultra ships with just a Type-C to Type-C data cable in the box along with some documentation and a SIM card ejector tool. You might have an old Type-C fast-charging brick and a pair of headphones handy; however, you will still need a third-party case and a screen protector for the new handset.

Samsung could have at least offered a basic phone case and a screen protector in the box because these accessories aren't easily available right after the official launches.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one giant of a smartphone. It is bigger than most Android flagships and demands two hands for comfortable use. If you were not a Note user before, you will take some time to adjust to this gigantic form factor. The phablet has a bigger footprint than the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, iQOO 9 Pro, and most premium Android flagships launched in the past year. It weighs 228 grams and has a thickness of 8.9mm.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Durability- IP68 Rated Design

The top and bottom edges are flattened and the side frame has gentle curves to ease the handling to some extent. The hardware buttons offer excellent clicky feedback. The phone feels uber premium and also scores high on durability. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and the device (Phone & Stylus) is IP68 certified for protection against dust and water damage. The back also has a layer of toughened glass.

Neat Rear Camera Layout

These camera lenses look very interesting. I think this neat camera layout looks even better than what we have on the S21 Ultra. Good job here Samsung. The S-pen housing is at the bottom left corner along with the down-firing speaker unit, Type-C charging port, microphone, and the SIM card tray. The phablet is available in three color variants- Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. The white shade is only available in 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's 6.8-inch QHD+ display is gorgeous. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is an excellent panel for binge-watching videos, doodling, note-making, playing games, and performing all those day-to-day phone-related tasks. The QHD+ panel is extremely bright and has a claimed peak brightness of 1,750nits that lets you read text, use the camera, and watch videos even under direct sunlight without any visibility issues.

The screen also aces the refresh rate game with its 120Hz adaptive refresh rate technology which goes down to 1Hz to save battery life. Overall, the 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel is simply one of the best smartphone displays in the market. We will discuss more on the screen performance in our comprehensive review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Cameras

I noticed some significant improvements in the camera performance, especially in the far-field zoom picture quality and portrait lens output. The cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra deliver zoom shots with better clarity and less pixelation. The 3x and 10x optical zoom pictures are very much usable for social media platforms. Even the 30x images come out decent and are some of the best zoom shots captured on a smartphone camera.

Better Portraits Than Before

Moving on, the portrait camera output has improved in terms of background separation and the overall bokeh effect. Skin tones look natural and images show excellent colors and a wide dynamic range. We are still testing the quad lens (108 MP + 10MP + 12MP + 10MP) camera and more insights will be given in our detailed review.

The S-Pen

The little accessory, i.e. the built-in stylus transforms this Galaxy S22 Ultra into a Note device. The new S Pen comes with some fine upgrades. The latency is reduced to the point that it almost feels like writing on a piece of paper. You can take notes, translate from different languages, sketch, and can even transform writing into the text format, which is very convenient. We are still exploring all the fun and work we can do on the built-in stylus.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Hardware & Software

The new Galaxy S22-series drops the Exynos chipsets in India and ships with the latest 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform. We are testing the 12GB+256GB variant and as expected, the performance is lag-free and the phone handles everything without any hiccups. We are stress testing the handset by playing the most demanding games, recording videos in 4K and even 8K, editing 4K videos on the native gallery app, and using it for heavy multitasking.

Up To Four Generations Of Android OS Upgrades

So far we haven't encountered any issues on the phablet except minor heat signatures with long gaming sessions. The phone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The entire Galaxy S22 series will be supported by up to four generations of Android OS upgrades, which shows that Samsung is serious this time and taking some big steps in improving the software performance of its flagship devices.

5,000mAh Battery With 45W Fast-Charging Support

Coming onto the battery, the phablet has a 5,000 mAh battery cell that supports 45W fast charging. The battery seems to be giving us a day's backup with moderate usage, which is pretty decent but could have been better.

Moreover, the 45W fast-charging is an improvement but is still far behind in terms of speed and innovation in today's time. For instance, Oppo has showcased its 240W fast-charging technology that promises to refuel a phone's 4,500mAh battery in less than 10-minutes.

Should You Buy The Galaxy s22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has us impressed in whatever little time we have spent with the handset. It's a mighty big phablet with a gorgeous Quad HD+ display, excellent cameras, powerful hardware, and an extremely useful S-Pen. It is the fusion of the Galaxy S-series and the Note-series and could be the ideal Android flagship of the year 2022? But will it be? We will find this out in our detailed review, so stay tuned.