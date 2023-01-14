Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variants Get The January 2023 Security Patch: List Of Other Eligible Devices

Samsung recently started rolling out the January 2023 security patches to its multiple devices. The Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the US were one of the first devices to receive the latest security update. Now, the brand has started pushing the update for the Exynos-powered units sold in Europe.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship series comprising the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be getting the new January security patch. But those expecting some feature additions would be disappointed, as it only fixes the security vulnerabilities. It doesn't add any new features as it is not a major Android OS upgrade.

The new update with firmware version S90xBXXS2BWA2 is rolling out soon for the Exynos variants in the European Union and is expected to be seeded globally soon. The non-US Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 series could be the next devices in the line.

How To Install The Security Patch Update?

If you live in a European country and own a Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra, you can download the OTA (Over The Air) update by navigating to your smartphone's Settings > Software Update menu. Just install the package from there if it's available. It will be a phased rollout, so you might have to wait for a few days before the package reaches you. So, keep an eye on the update notifications.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, other Samsung smartphones have also started receiving the January 2023 security update. Here's a full list of eligible Samsung smartphones.

List Of Samsung Smartphones Eligible For January 2023 Security Patch

Galaxy S Series-

  • Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra - S90xU1UES2BVL4 (Released first in the US)
  • US: Available on unlocked devices
  • Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S22 Ultra - G99xBXXS5DVL3 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy Z Series-

  • Galaxy Z Flip - F700FXXSAIVL3 (Released first in Italy)

Galaxy Note Series-

  • Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra - N98xU1UES3GVL1 (Released first in the US)
  • US: Available on unlocked phones
  • Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ - N970FXXS8HVL3 (Released first in Switzerland)

Galaxy A/F/M Series-

  • Galaxy A73 5G - A736BXXS2BVL3 (Released first in Malaysia)
  • Galaxy A10 - A105MUBS8CVL1 (Released first in South America)

Published On January 14, 2023
