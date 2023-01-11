Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Confirmed: S23 Series, Custom SoC Announcement Expected Tech Biz oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung has confirmed the date for the Galaxy Unpacked. It will be the company's first-ever in-person, live event in three years. The South Korean tech giant hasn't offered any specific details about the event, but it is obvious Samsung will announce the latest flagship Galaxy S23 lineup during the event. The company could also divulge information about the custom chipset it has secured from Qualcomm for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Is Scheduled For February

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is confirmed to take place on February 1, 2023. As an extension, the company has indirectly revealed the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch date.

The Unpacked event's date was revealed through an invitation shared on Samsung.com. The company has indicated it will be an in-person Unpacked event that will take place in San Francisco starting at 10 AM PST (11:30 PM IST).

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be live-streamed on Samsung's website, and the company's official YouTube Channel.

What To Expect At The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023?

Samsung's invitation reads, "a new era of innovation is coming". Needless to mention, Samsung should unveil the new Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models. However, Samsung could also announce a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds as well, after speaking about the custom, over-clocked SoC (System on a Chip) it has embedded inside the latest flagship Android smartphones.

Qualcomm officially unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in November 2022 and mentioned some of the smartphone manufacturers who would adopt the latest, premium chipset in their flagship mobile phones. Samsung was missing from the list.

It is rumored the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could feature an exclusive variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The custom SoC appears to have the prime core clocked at 3.36GHz instead of the usual 3.19GHz. The chipset, manufactured exclusively for Samsung has surfaced on benchmarking sites multiple times.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ Android smartphones are rumored to feature a triple rear camera setup. At the same time, Galaxy S23 Ultra could flaunt a quad rear camera configuration, headlined by a 200MP primary sensor. The S23 Ultra could also have night-vision capabilities.

The Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+ could pack at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage, while Galaxy S23 Ultra could have up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

