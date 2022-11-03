Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Visits Geekbench: Performance Compared With Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung will be unveiling its Galaxy 23 series of smartphones early next year. But, ahead of the launch, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra were spotted on the Geekbench database revealing their performance figures. Following its siblings, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has also visited the benchmarking website, giving us a fair idea of its CPU performance. Let's see how it fares against its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Is There A Performance Bump?

Just like the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, which were spotted on Geekbench earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus also seems to be a US variant. The smartphone carries a model number SM-S916U and is powered by a Snapdragon chipset. In all probability, the US variant of the Galaxy S23 series will boast Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Talking about the benchmarks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus scored 1485 points in the single-core test and managed a multi-core score of 4844 points. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU scores about 1096 points in the single-core test and about 3100 points in the multi-core test on average. That's a massive jump in both single-core and multi-core computation.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus scored slightly less in the single-core test compared to the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra's figures of 1524 points and 1521 points respectively. However, it blazed past both of them with a multi-core score of 4844 against the Galaxy S23's 4597 points and Galaxy S23 Ultra's 4689 points.

These are preliminary tests and that too leaked results. The production units might not come with similar performance. So, it is advisable to take these results with a pinch of salt and hold your excitement till the official results are out.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset: Details

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset could arrive with a 1+4+3 CPU core configuration. It might pack in a prime core Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.36GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. The new ARM Cortex-X3 core is expected to offer up to 25 percent more performance compared to the previous ARM Cortex-X2 core.

The Cortex-A715 mid-cores are expected to provide a 20 percent uplift in efficiency over the Cortex-A710 cores. Lastly, the Cortex-A510 cores could be tweaked to offer up to 5 percent improved energy efficiency.

