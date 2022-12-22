Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Go Official On February 1: Features Detailed

Samsung released its Galaxy S22 series of smartphones on February 9, 2022. The South Korean giant will be introducing its successor, the Galaxy S23 series early next year. Samsung is believed to unveil the devices in February 2023. Popular tipster from China, Ice Universe, claims that Samsung will take the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series at an event on February 1, 2023.

OnLeaks, another famous leakster, also corroborates Ice Universe's claim. If the report holds true, we could see the Galaxy S23 series going official eight days earlier compared to the Galaxy S22 series. However, no official confirmation has been received from the brand and it's advisable to take such rumors with a grain of salt. The Galaxy S23 series is likely to comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 launch event. Let's have a look at their rumored specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the smallest device and the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the biggest smartphone of the lot. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to boast a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23+ could get a 6.5-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The top dog, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, is rumored to sport a curved 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness close to 2000 nits.

All three models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There are rumors that Samsung might employ an overclocked version of the processor to annihilate its competition.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ could be equipped with triple rear camera setups featuring a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto snapper. The bigger and more expensive Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to get a quad camera setup comprising a 200MP primary shooter, a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Expect more information about these devices to be revealed closer to the launch.