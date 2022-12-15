Samsung Galaxy S23 Receives BIS Certification, Confirming India Launch News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch sometime in February next year, as part of Samsung's next-generation flagship series. The lineup is expected to comprise three models - The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. The three smartphones have already featured in multiple certification and benchmarking platforms, and design renders and specifications have also leaked on the internet. Now, on expected lines, the Samsung Galaxy S23 has passed through Indian BIS certification, which ensures the Galaxy S23 series will be making their way to Indian shores.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been doing the rounds of certification websites, which while not revealing too much about the smartphones, confirm they exist and will be making their way to several countries across the world.

Samsung Galaxy S23 receives Thailand's NBTC certification and Indian BIS certification

The Galaxy S23 series passed through Thailand's NBTC certification on Wednesday with the model number SM-S911B/DS along with a confirmation that it is indeed part of the flagship lineup from the South Korean giant.

Later in the day, the Galaxy S23 also passed through the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the same model number. The listings were spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. Neither of the two listings, however, did not reveal any details of the smartphones. But we do have a fair idea of what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy S23: What to Expect?

Based on past leaks and rumours, the base model in the Galaxy S23 series is expected to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is sticking with Qualcomm, with the S23 series reportedly going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The S23 is expected to pack up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the cameras, the base Galaxy S23 is rumoured to feature a 50MP triple camera stack including a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. The phone will reportedly run on a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to launch by the end of February and could be available in markets including India just days after the launch event.

