Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra Dummies Leaked: Design Detailed

In the past, there have been many leaked digital renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the vanilla Galaxy S23. But now, physical units of the devices have been spotted in the wild by Slash Leaks. Although dummy units provide us with the closest look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 series design, giving us a fair idea about what to expect from the flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus: Design

The designs of the leaked dummy units are identical to the leaked renders that surfaced earlier. Going by the images, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus are expected to lose the camera island and go for a cleaner-looking rear end. They boast three circular camera rings finished in chrome flanked by the LED flash. Both get a shiny mid-frame, which is expected to be made out of steel. Samsung goes with the traditional rounded sides design and doesn't experiment with flat sides design, which is trending currently.

Furthermore, the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and microphone can be seen on the bottom of the devices. The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the device. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series are flagship devices and are expected to get in-display fingerprint sensors. But strangely, the dummies have a fingerprint sensor-like indentation below the power button.

Advertisement

There's nothing to tell them apart from the size of the two devices. The Samsung S23 Plus, as its name suggests, is the bigger of the two. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The selfie sensors on both devices will be housed in a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Design

Moving to the top dog, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it adorns a boxy design as opposed to the rounded design of its smaller siblings. Evidently, Samsung has followed the "Why fix it, when it isn't broken?" approach with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. There's little or no difference when compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The camera placement is exactly similar to the outgoing model. However, it is rumored to boast an improved 200MP primary sensor. As per rumors, it will retain the 6.8-inch display size and will get a stylus S-Pen sitting at the bottom of the device.

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series in early 2023. There is still some time left, and we expect more such leaks and rumors coming out ahead of the launch.