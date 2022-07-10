Samsung Galaxy S23 To Debut With Only Snapdragon Variant Instead Of Exynos: Analyst Kuo

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch is still months away but the rumor mill is abuzz with speculations. A new report suggests the possible processor for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. If these reports are to be believed, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 will skip the Exynos processor entirely and switch to Snapdragon chips only.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Chip Details

The processor on a smartphone determines its performance, which is further backed by other hardware and software. Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests Samsung might skip the in-house Exynos processor entirely for the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23. So far, Samsung has used both Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors for its flagship S series. The Snapdragon-based phones were mostly released in China and the US.

Other markets like India and even the brand's home market South Korea got the Exynos-based smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch in India brought home the Snapdragon processor for the first time. This might be the scenario for upcoming flagships from Samsung suggests a new report.

Kuo took to Twitter to explain how the next-gen Exynos 2300 chipset isn't on par with the Qualcomm SM8550 SoC. Even Qualcomm's 4nm processor is tested to be better than Samsung's Exynos 4nm process. Kuo concludes that the performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a high priority for the brand, and hence, might completely switch to the Snapdragon processor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 With Snapdragon Chipset

To note, many buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S series phones didn't like that they didn't have a choice to get the Snapdragon chip. This changed with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones. Now, Samsung might be putting away the hassle of two processors for its flagship series.

Kuo further says using the Qualcomm chipset would give Samsung better control over the phone's power efficiency. That said, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed or teased anything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23.

In related news, the upcoming flagship is tipped to include a 10MP telephoto lens. With a faster chipset, the performance of the cameras would also be significantly better. However, it's best to take it with a grain of salt until official confirmation.

