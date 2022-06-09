Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Imagined With 200MP Camera News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently one of the best Android smartphones that money can buy. It has a premium design, high-end hardware, and a great software experience. On top of that, the device also comes with an integrated S-Pen making it the best of both worlds (S series and Note series).

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can be considered the peak of the smartphone design for a non-folding device. While this is great for consumers, the same cannot be said about the company that makes this phone.

What changes will Samsung make to the Galaxy S23 Ultra to make it new and interesting? Will it retain the same design? What about the differentiating factors between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra? Here are the first set of third-party pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to retain the basic design principle of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and will continue to offer a curved design with a curved slim bezel display. However, as per the renders, Samsung will play around with the camera bump, and it will be one of the major differentiators between the S22 Ultra and the S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications

As per the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network.

The smartphone is also said to include a large battery with support for up to 45W of fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone will run on Android 13 OS with a custom OneUI skin on top. Lastly, the smartphone will also have a color-matching S-Pen.

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to remain similar to the current S22 Ultra, and the base model of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to cost over Rs. 1,00,000 in India. Samsung might also introduce a new color variant for the Galaxy S23 Ultra mainly to help stand out from the crowd.

