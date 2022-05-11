Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Feature 200MP Camera Sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy S23 series the next-generation flagship smartphones from the company is all set to be launched sometime in early 2023. While we are several months ahead of the launch of this smartphone series, it has been tipped that the company plans to use a powerful camera in the device.

Given that Samsung Electronics announced the 200MP ISOCELL sensor last year, we can expect the next-generation flagship smartphones from Samsung to arrive with this 200MP camera sensor for the first time. This new camera sensor is touted to be the highest-grade smartphone camera ever. The sensor under development is likely to debut along with the Galaxy S23.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Feature 200MP Sensor

As per ETNews, Samsung Electronics is reported to be in the final stages of developing the 200MP camera. The mobile arm of the tech giant and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are developing other components in the smartphone camera module. The partnership between Samsung Electronics and Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been highly productive.

Samsung's dual parts manufacturing plan strategy will see Samsung Electro-Mechanics manufacturing 70%. Of this, 30% of the same will come from Samsung Electronics. Already, there are indications that Samsung has shared with the major partners, the key aspects of the new camera sensor.

In 2021, the 200MP image sensor was the first-of-its-kind image sensor in the world. The new sensor has been touted to be the primary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. There is no definite information on the new sensor that will debut on the upcoming Samsung smartphones.

The 200MP camera sensor will bring almost double the size of the sensor as on the existing Galaxy S22 Ultra, which uses a 108MP sensor. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S21 lineup featured the 108MP camera sensors. The new 200MP camera will bring numerous tweaks to the Galaxy S23 from its predecessor.

We can expect to see improvements in terms of performance, memory, lenses, and other components. These improvements could help the Galaxy S23 compete against the Apple iPhone 14. It remains to be seen if the sensor could be sold to other OEMs. Recently, we came across reports that the Nokia N73 could arrive with this sensor later this year.

