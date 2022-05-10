Nokia N73 Could Arrive With 200MP ISOCELL Sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It has been quite some time since Nokia launched a premium smartphone running Android OS. In recent times, the brand has been launching only budget and entry-level offerings. There are rumors that the company is working on a flagship smartphone - the Nokia 10 but it looks like the device is not going to make its way to the market.

It looks like the situation has changed as Nokia appears to be working on a new smartphone that could fill this gap. As per reports, the company is working on a new smartphone - the Nokia N73 that might see the light of the day in the near future. Also, it remains to be seen if the device could be launched in the global markets, including India.

Word is that the Nokia N73 could be a camera-centric smartphone. For those who are unaware, an iconic Nokia smartphone with the same moniker was launched in 2006 with the Symbian operating system.

Nokia N73 Renders Leak

As per the reports by a Chinese news site CNMO, the alleged Nokia N73 render has been leaked, thereby revealing its possible design. The device appears to arrive with a penta-camera setup at the rear alongside two LED flash modules. We have been across rumors regarding a smartphone with five cameras from HMD Global for the past few years. The render shows that there is a red ring around the penta-camera setup.

Detailing further, the report notes that the upcoming Nokia smartphone could feature a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1 primary camera sensor that was launched in September last year. This is touted to be the first smartphone to arrive with the 200MP sensor in the second half of 2022. Already, there are speculations that Samsung and Motorola are in plans to launch smartphones with this sensor in 2023.

The leaked render shows that the Nokia smartphone in question could be launched in a Black color option. It is seen to sport curved edges at the side with the right edge housing the power button and volume rockers. As of now, the other details regarding the Nokia N73 remain unknown and we need to wait for further clarity from the company in the coming weeks or months.

