    Nokia 9.3 PureView To Offer 108MP Penta-Camera, Curved Back Design

    By
    |

    Nokia 9.3 PureView launch date could be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Before the official launch, the smartphone has appeared in leaked images. The key feature in those leaked images has been the Penta-camera setup on its backside.

    For the first time, we get sneak peek of the rest of the phone thanks to OnLeaks through their 3D renders of the flagship.

    Nokia 9.3 PureView To Offer 108MP Penta-Camera, Curved Back Design

     

    Another 3D delivers released by OnLeaks, but this is based on CAD renders, for that what the phone should look like, although aspects might be slightly missing.

    Specifications

    The Nokia 9 will be equipped in glass on both sides with a metal frame. The display of the smartphone is an 18:9 aspect ratio with slightly-sized bezels. The display is said to flaunt a 5.99-inches in size with a QHD+ resolution. It is also added that the smartphone included a fingerprint sensor for security.

    The new smartphone also included seven holes on the back. Among these seven holes, five holes are home to a variant type of camera lens which adding telephoto and super-wide-angle lenses. The other two holes a LED flash and a laser focus section.

    The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage.

    As Nokia launched two wireless earphones before one month ago so, the new smartphone doesn't have an audio jack. There is a USB-C port that should also function for audio, and it is expected to be a Type-C to 3.5mm audio connection.

    The smartphone has a speaker and a microphone flanking the USB-C port at the bottom while the top is home to a noise-cancelling microphone. On the right side, the phone has the power button and volume set

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
