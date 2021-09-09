Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Sensor Explained: Next Level High-Res Smartphone Photography Features oi-Vivek

Samsung recently unveiled the world's first 200MP smartphone camera sensor -- the ISOCELL HP1. The company has been at the forefront of high-resolution smartphone photography, and the latest sensor is likely to take that a notch higher. Here is everything you need to know about the industry's first 200MP sensor.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP Specifications

The Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP consists of 0.64μm-sized pixels. It uses a new Chameleon Cell pixel-binning technology which either uses two-by-two or four-by-four or even a full pixel layout to capture sharper images, depending on the lighting situations.

In completely dark lighting, the sensor uses merges 16 neighboring pixels into a single pixel to create an effective resolution of 12.5MP with 2.56μm-sized pixels. In this mode, it can absorb more light to create bright images even in extreme low-light situations.

Hence, depending on the scenario, the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor can act as a 200MP sensor, 50MP sensor, and 12.5MP sensor in the low-light situation.

Even when it comes to videos, the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP is capable of shooting native 8K videos with up to 30fps. To do the same, it merges four neighboring pixels into a single pixel to bring down the resolution to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144p. Hence, this sensor can shoot native 8K videos (7,680 x 4,320p) without any sensor cropping.

Upcoming Smartphones With 200MP Camera

Looking at the early adopters of the 108MP sensor, Xiaomi and Samsung are expected to be the first set of brands to launch phones with a 200MP camera sensor. The Xiaomi Mi 12 Pro or the Xiaomi Mi 12 Ultra is expected to be one of the first smartphones in the world to feature the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor.

Though the sensor does most of the job, it is important that a phone should also have a high-end ISP and fast memory technology to process images of this resolution. Hence, most phones featuring the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP are likely to be powered by a flagship processor like the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 with other technologies like UFS 3.1 storage and DDR5 RAM.

Best Mobiles in India