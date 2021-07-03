Just In
108MP Rear Camera Smartphones Available To Buy In India
The mid-range market segment has witnessed a slew of improvements of late. Especially, many smartphones come with improved camera sensors in this segment. When it comes to the camera department, there are constant improvements from time to time. After seeing 48MP camera phones, it has improved to 64MP and now we have 108MP camera phones.
While talking about smartphones with 108MP camera sensors, several brands have been quick in making use of this technology. Eventually, a slew of smartphones from various brands in the country has the improved camera sensor for stunning photography. Here, we have listed the 108MP camera smartphones available in India right now.
Realme 8 Pro
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 108MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Moto G60
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C15W
- Turbo Charging
- 6000 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Price: Rs. 20,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz Display
- 2.2GHz Snapdragon 750G 8nm Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM108MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C4280 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Price: Rs. 1,28,999
Key Specs
- 6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor
- 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage
- Android 11 with One UI 3.1
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5020 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Price: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- Bluetooth 5.1
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 4520mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Price: Rs. 86,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Price: Rs. 36,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 20MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi 10
Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 11 based on Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Price: Rs. 1,04,999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPULTE-
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Motorola Edge Plus
Price: Rs. 64,999
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 10
- 108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
