108MP Rear Camera Smartphones Available To Buy In India

The mid-range market segment has witnessed a slew of improvements of late. Especially, many smartphones come with improved camera sensors in this segment. When it comes to the camera department, there are constant improvements from time to time. After seeing 48MP camera phones, it has improved to 64MP and now we have 108MP camera phones.

While talking about smartphones with 108MP camera sensors, several brands have been quick in making use of this technology. Eventually, a slew of smartphones from various brands in the country has the improved camera sensor for stunning photography. Here, we have listed the 108MP camera smartphones available in India right now. Realme 8 Pro Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

108MP rear camera+ 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C15W

Turbo Charging

6000 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 10i Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 120Hz Display

2.2GHz Snapdragon 750G 8nm Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM108MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C4280 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price: Rs. 1,28,999

Key Specs

6.8-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor

12GB / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB storage

Android 11 with One UI 3.1

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera

40MP front camera

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5020 MAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Price: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Touchscreen Display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Bluetooth 5.1

4G VoLTE/WiFi

4520mAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Price: Rs. 86,999

Key Specs

6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with One UI 2.0Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro Price: Rs. 36,999

Key Specs

6.67 Inch FHD+ LCD 144Hz Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 7nm Processor

8GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM108MP + 13MP + 5MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1NFC

USB Type-C

5000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi 10 Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core (1 x 2.84GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

MIUI 11 based on Android 10

108MP rear camera + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

4780mAh (Typical) / 4680mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Price: Rs. 1,04,999

Key Specs 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPULTE-

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery Motorola Edge Plus Price: Rs. 64,999

Key Specs

6.7-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ OLED 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display

Octa Core with Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

12GB LPPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.0 storage

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 10

108MP rear camera + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera

25MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

