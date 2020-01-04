Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In January

For now, you can very well tune-up with the list of devices that we have shared. These few handsets commonly feature 64MP rear primary camera.

The big sensor provides 2x the number of pixels of 8K resolution, offering ultra-rich images. The camera's night mode lets capture rich images even in low-light or dimly lit conditions.

A couple of devices in the list are also equipped with Tetracell and 3D HDR technologies, which lets the 64MP sensor capture outstanding images under any situation.

The cameras in these phones feature AI algorithms and optical lenses that together capture images of up to 20x hybrid zoom. Because of such a wider zooming capability, the handsets can capture far-away subjects closely.

Realme X2

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.38 Inch FHD+ Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

20MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4500 MAh Battery

Realme X2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Realme XT

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM

64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A70s

MRP: Rs. 28,999

Key Specs