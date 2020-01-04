ENGLISH

    Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy In January

    The smartphones that we have seen in recent times mostly sport 48MP primary lens. Since the 48MP configuration has become a common thing, manufacturers started designing devices with a 64MP rear sensor. At present, you can find some handsets that sport 64MP lens, whereas, in the coming time the users can see handsets coming with enhanced lens size and resolution.

    Best 64MP Camera Smartphones To Buy
     

    For now, you can very well tune-up with the list of devices that we have shared. These few handsets commonly feature 64MP rear primary camera.

    The big sensor provides 2x the number of pixels of 8K resolution, offering ultra-rich images. The camera's night mode lets capture rich images even in low-light or dimly lit conditions.

    A couple of devices in the list are also equipped with Tetracell and 3D HDR technologies, which lets the 64MP sensor capture outstanding images under any situation.

    The cameras in these phones feature AI algorithms and optical lenses that together capture images of up to 20x hybrid zoom. Because of such a wider zooming capability, the handsets can capture far-away subjects closely.

    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.38 Inch FHD+ Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio G90T Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5 LE
    • 4500 MAh Battery
    Realme X2 Pro
     

    Realme X2 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Realme XT

    Realme XT

    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    Samsung Galaxy A70s

    MRP: Rs. 28,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
