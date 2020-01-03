ENGLISH

    Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India In 2020

    By
    |

    The Indian smartphone market is one of the most diverse markets across the world. There is a demand for devices across price segments starting from budget to premium smartphones. When it comes to the premium or high-end smartphone market, it comprises devices priced starting from around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 50,000 and goes on as much as you can afford.

    Best Premium Smartphones
     

    These premium smartphones have advanced specifications including triple or quad cameras with features such as 4K video recording, OIS, slo-mo videos, etc. Also, most of these devices will have IP67 or IP68 rating to make them resistant to water and dust.

    And, these high-end devices will arrive with capable fast charging technologies that can juice up the battery in no time and wireless charging in some cases.

    Having said that, here we have listed some of the best premium smartphones that you can buy in India right now.

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    MRP: Rs. 73,790
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
    • Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 99,900
    Key Specs 

    • 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging

    Huawei P30 Pro
     

    Huawei P30 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 71,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200mAh (typical) battery
    Asus ROG Phone 2

    Asus ROG Phone 2

    MRP: Rs. 37,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10

    Samsung Galaxy S10

    MRP: Rs. 61,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    MRP: Rs. 34,994
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 3400 MAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11

    MRP: Rs. 63,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 39,995
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OPPO Reno 2

    OPPO Reno 2

    MRP: Rs. 36,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery
    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    MRP: Rs. 44,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    MRP: Rs. 53,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    MRP: Rs. 1,07,899
    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 62,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    Samsung Galaxy S10e

    MRP: Rs. 47,990
    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3100 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs. 69,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    Nubia Red Magic 3S

    MRP: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    LG G8s ThinQ

    LG G8s ThinQ

    MRP: Rs. 35,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP telephoto camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3550mAh battery
    Nokia 9

    Nokia 9

    MRP: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.99 inch Quad HD+ Display
    • 6 GB RAM
    • 128 GB ROM
    • 5 x 12MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor
    • 3320 mAh Battery
    Google Pixel 3 XL

    Google Pixel 3 XL

    MRP: Rs. 54,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
    • Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10.0
    • Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
    • 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
    • 12.2 MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • Non-removable Li-Po 3430 mAh battery
    HTC U12 Plus

    HTC U12 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 1,30,499
    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera + secondary 16MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
