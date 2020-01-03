Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India In 2020

These premium smartphones have advanced specifications including triple or quad cameras with features such as 4K video recording, OIS, slo-mo videos, etc. Also, most of these devices will have IP67 or IP68 rating to make them resistant to water and dust.

And, these high-end devices will arrive with capable fast charging technologies that can juice up the battery in no time and wireless charging in some cases.

Having said that, here we have listed some of the best premium smartphones that you can buy in India right now.

Apple iPhone XS Max

MRP: Rs. 73,790

Key Specs



5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 99,900

Key Specs

5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Huawei P30 Pro

MRP: Rs. 71,990

Key Specs

6.47-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR Display with DCI-P3 Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200mAh (typical) battery

Asus ROG Phone 2

MRP: Rs. 37,999

Key Specs

6.59-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ROG UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 13MP 125° ultra-wide camera

24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, EIS

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh (typical) / 5800mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy S10

MRP: Rs. 61,900

Key Specs



6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

OnePlus 7T

MRP: Rs. 34,994

Key Specs

Apple iPhone 11

MRP: Rs. 63,900

Key Specs

6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

12MP + 12MP Dual Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 39,995

Key Specs

6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OPPO Reno 2

MRP: Rs. 36,990

Key Specs



6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Dynamic AMOLED display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3915mAh (minimum) battery

Apple iPhone XR

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs



6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

OnePlus 7T Pro

MRP: Rs. 53,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,07,899

Key Specs

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 62,900

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs

6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10e

MRP: Rs. 47,990

Key Specs

5.8 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 16MP Dual Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3100 MAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

MRP: Rs. 69,999

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging

LG G8X ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10

12MP rear camera + 13MP ultra wide camera

32MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

Nubia Red Magic 3S

MRP: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs

6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

LG G8s ThinQ

MRP: Rs. 35,990

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2248 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 FHD+ FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 13MP + 12MP telephoto camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3550mAh battery

Nokia 9

MRP: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs



5.99 inch Quad HD+ Display

6 GB RAM

128 GB ROM

5 x 12MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor

3320 mAh Battery

Google Pixel 3 XL

MRP: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs

6.3 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to Android 10.0

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845

64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM

12.2 MP Rear Camera

8MP + 8MP Front Camera

Non-removable Li-Po 3430 mAh battery

HTC U12 Plus

MRP: Rs. 1,30,499

Key Specs

