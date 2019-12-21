List of Smartphones That Launched In India In 2019

Samsung, yet again proved its dominance in premium category phones. The brand added feathers of success to its wing, ever since it relaunched its first-ever foldable phone. The overall sales figure of Samsung lies only behind to Xiaomi in India, while its sales figure across the globe remains dominant.

Apple, however, is looking good in the restoration of the market with the iPhone 11 series launch. Whereas, its iPhone XR remains the best-selling device out of iPhone XS and XS Max, worldwide.

OnePlus, another Chinese flagship brand witnessed great sales ever since OnePlus 7 series phones got lunched. These smartphones count the most to the Indian users' priority scale when it comes to the premium offering. Other than that, the year 2019 didn't look so good for India's own smartphone companies.

On a positive note, our indigenous firms are looking for an optimal solution for the losses they have suffered. Hopefully, companies like Micromax, Karbonn, etc. will bring some of the best devices at affordable prices, which might ship with key features.

Vivo U20

Vivo U20 was launched in November 2019 and it's priced from Rs. 10,990 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM, and Rs. 11,989 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM options.

Read Specifications.

Vivo V17

Vivo V17 was launched in December 2019 and its price starts from Rs. 22,990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

Read Full Specification.

Realme 5s

Realme 5s was launched in November 2019. It is priced at Rs. 9,999/ Rs. 10,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB ROM and 4GB RAM/128GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Vivo U20 6GB RAM was launched in November 2019 and it's priced at Rs. 11,989 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro was launched in November 2019 at Rs. 29,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM, and Rs. 33,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Tecno Spark Power

Tecno Spark Power was launched in December 2019. It is priced from Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Gionee F10

Gionee F10 was launched in November 2019. Its price starts from Rs. 6,499 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 arrived in the market in October 2019. Its price starts from Rs. 10,299 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. And its top-end variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM is available at Rs. 12,999.

Read Full Specifications.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19 was launched in November 2019. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage variants.

Read Full Specifications.

Infinix S5 Lite

Infinix S5 Lite was launched in November 2019. The smartphone is available from Rs. 7,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810

Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 was launched in November 2019. The handset comes at a price point of Rs. 16,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x was launched in September 2019. The price of the phone starts from Rs. 15,990, Rs. 16,990, Rs. 14,990, and Rs. 21,990 for 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, 4GB RAM/128GB ROM, and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold was released in September 2019. This foldable smartphone is available from Rs. 1,64,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus was released in December 2019. The handset is priced from Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

LG W30 Pro

LG W30 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 12,490. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple color options.

Read Full Specifications.

Lava Z41

Lava Z41 was launched in October 2019. Its price starts from Rs. 3,899 for 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM variants.

Read Full Specifications.

This feature handset was launched in August 2019. The device is available from Rs. 1,199 for 4MB RAM and 4MB ROM.

Read Full Specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro arrived in the market in October 2019. Its price starts from Rs. 14,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, Rs. 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. And its top-end variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is available at Rs. 17,998.

Read Full Specifications.

Infinix S5

Infinix S5 launched in October 2019. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It features a triple rear camera setup and a single front camera.

Read Full Specifications.

Nubia Red Magic 3S

Nubia Red Magic 3S is released in October 2019. The handset is available from Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 47,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM and 12GB RAM/256GB ROM options, respectively.

Read Full Specifications.

OnePlus 7T

The smartphone was launched in October 2019. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 48MP rear camera, and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the given base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM options.

Read Full Specifications.

Tecno Camon 12 Air

The handset was launched in October 2019. It is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variants. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

Read Full Specifications.

Motorola One Macro

The handset is priced from Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. And, it was launched in October 2019.

Read Full Specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Xiaomi Redmi 8 is available from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. The handset is also available in 4GB RAM variant priced at Rs 8,999. It is available for sales in India.

Read Full Specifications.

Nokia 6.2

The smartphone is available in India at Rs. 13,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM options. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, 8MP front camera, and a 3,500mAh battery backup.

Read Full Specifications.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The device is available from Rs. 39,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, Rs. 42,999 for 8GB RAM/256GB ROM, and Rs. 48,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB ROM.

Read Full Specifications.

Blackview BV9500 Plus

The handset comes with a 5.7-inches full HD screen and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 2

The device is priced at Rs. 37,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB ROM option and Rs. 59,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note was launched in India in September 2019. It comes with features like triple rear cameras, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and a 4,050mAh battery.

Read Full Specifications.

Lenovo A6 Note

Lenovo A6 Note is available in India from Rs. 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variants.

Read Full Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A20s was launched this year in April. It is priced at Rs. 10,490 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM storage options.

Read Full Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A70s was released in September 2019. It is available at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM options, respectively.

Read Full Specifications.

Coolpad Cool 5

Coolpad Cool 5 was launched in October 2019. The smartphone comes with dual rear cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM.

Read Full Specifications.

LG Q60

LG Q60 is available at Rs. 13,490 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variants. It comes with triple rear sensor, and 3,500mAh battery module.

Read Full Specifications.

OPPO A5 2020

OPPO A5 2020 was launched in September 2019. It sports quad cameras at the rear and a massive 5,000mAh battery backup. It is priced at Rs. 11,900 for 3GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options.

Read Full Specifications.

Lenovo K10 Plus

The smartphone is priced from Rs. 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM memory options.

Read Full Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The smartphone comes in three storage options-- Rs. 12,499 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and Rs. 12,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variants.

Read Full Specifications.

Vivo U10

The handset's base variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 8,990.

Read Full Specifications.

Buy the phone at Rs. 6,499 for the base variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. Its key spec is the use of a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

Read Full Specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M10s

The smartphone is available for Rs. 8,999 in India. It comes with a fingerprint scanner and a 4,000mAh battery backup.

Read Full Specifications.