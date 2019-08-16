Motorola One Action Goes Official For Around Rs. 20,500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Motorola has just announced the One Action, which is the latest Android One smartphone from the company. With this launch, the company puts an end to the rumors and speculations that were making rounds on the internet. Well, the device borrows some specs and design elements from the recently launched One Vision.

Motorola One Action Specifications

Motorola One Action bestows a 6.3-inch FHD+ display CinemaVision LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a 2.2GHz octa-core Exynos 9609 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

The Motorola smartphone makes use of triple rear cameras. It comprises a 12MP primary sensor with PDAF, LED flash and f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 117-degree ultra-wide action camera with Quad Pixel technology and f/2.2 aperture and a third 5MP depth sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is a punch-hole camera at the front housing a 12MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola One Action features a 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and a speaker with Dolby Audio and dual microphones at the bottom. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The device features a 3500mAh battery with 10W charging. The device is fueled by Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and a physical fingerprint sensor at the rear in the form of a Motorola logo.

Price And Availability

Motorola One Action has been launched in three color options Pearl White, Aqua Teal, and Denim Blue. The device is priced at $286 (approx. Rs. 20,400). The device is available in select markets including Mexico, Brazil and some European regions from today. The company has also confirmed that the Motorola smartphone will be launched in India on August 23.

What We Can Expect

Motorola One Action appears to be one of the better specced mid-range smartphones from the company. We can expect it to compete against the rivals of the other similar offerings from rival brands such as Samsung.

Best Mobiles in India