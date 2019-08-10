Motorola One Action India Launch Imminent: Specs And Expected Price News oi-Vivek

Motorola might soon launch its first triple camera phone, the One Action in India. The smartphone is most likely to launch on August 23, suggests a new report. The Motorola One Action looks a lot similar to the Motorola One Vision which was recently launched for Rs. 19,999 and the device is currently on sale for Rs. 17,999.

Motorola One Action Specifications

The Motorola One Action has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM powers the smartphone. The device runs on stock Android 9 Pie under Android One program and is likely to get faster OS and security updates.

The phone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Besides, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-channel Wi-Fi.

The back case houses a triple rear-camera and the exact specifications of the camera are yet to be known. Similarly, the smartphone has a 13MP front-facing selfie camera tucked right into the punch hole notch.

A 3500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for Turbo Charging via USB Type-C port. Another leak speculates that the device will cost 249 Euros in Europe, which roughly translates to Rs. 24,000. However, considering the price of the Motorola One Vision, the smartphone is expected to be priced lower in India compared to the Europian pricing.

Our Opinion On The Motorola One Action

There is a possibility of the launch of Motorola One Action in India, which is most likely to compete against the Redmi K20, Nokia 8.1, Realme X, and other mid-tier smartphones. The company has to price the smartphone very aggressively as it missout on some features like pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

