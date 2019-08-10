ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola One Action India Launch Imminent: Specs And Expected Price

    By
    |

    Motorola might soon launch its first triple camera phone, the One Action in India. The smartphone is most likely to launch on August 23, suggests a new report. The Motorola One Action looks a lot similar to the Motorola One Vision which was recently launched for Rs. 19,999 and the device is currently on sale for Rs. 17,999.

    Motorola One Action India Launch Imminent: Specs And Expected Price
    Image source  

     

    Motorola One Action Specifications

    The Motorola One Action has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM powers the smartphone. The device runs on stock Android 9 Pie under Android One program and is likely to get faster OS and security updates.

    The phone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Besides, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-channel Wi-Fi.

    The back case houses a triple rear-camera and the exact specifications of the camera are yet to be known. Similarly, the smartphone has a 13MP front-facing selfie camera tucked right into the punch hole notch.

    A 3500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for Turbo Charging via USB Type-C port. Another leak speculates that the device will cost 249 Euros in Europe, which roughly translates to Rs. 24,000. However, considering the price of the Motorola One Vision, the smartphone is expected to be priced lower in India compared to the Europian pricing.

    Our Opinion On The Motorola One Action

    There is a possibility of the launch of Motorola One Action in India, which is most likely to compete against the Redmi K20, Nokia 8.1, Realme X, and other mid-tier smartphones. The company has to price the smartphone very aggressively as it missout on some features like pop-up selfie camera and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue