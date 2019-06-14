ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Moto One Action Leak – Triple Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole display And More Tipped

    By
    |

    Motorola launched a new device in the 'One' smartphone lineup last month in Brazil. The company launched the Moto One Vision smartphone with a punch-hole display and a 48MP primary camera. The Lenovo-backed brand is gearing up to bring the One Vision in India on June 20 and has started teasing the device online. Now, another Moto One smartphone has been spotted over the web along with the key hardware.

    Moto One Action Leak – Triple Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole display Tipped

     

    Moto One Action Renders Leak Online:

    Motorola seems to be working on a light variant of the recently launched Moto One Vision smartphone. The complete renders of the device have been listed online and which indicates an affordable Moto One smartphone in the make. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to feature a same punch-hole display design as the Moto One Vision. However, unlike the dual-lens setup on the One Vision, the One Action is said to come with the triple-rear camera setup. Let's have a look at the renders shared:

    Moto One Action Specifications And Features:

    The renders appeared over the web hints at a 6.3-inch LCD display panel with an in-display camera cutout. The smartphone display is expected to be a full HD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. In terms of optics, the device might offer a triple camera module at the rear panel. The primary sensor could be a 12.6MP lens. The remaining sensors are yet to be revealed.

    At the front, the device is said to pack a 12.6 lens to capture selfies and video chats. The processor powering the smartphone will be an Exynos 9609 from Samsung. The chipset will be accompanied by Mali G72 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. The smartphone will run on Android Pie OS and will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

    What Do We Think Of The Moto One Action?

     

    The leaked renders of the Moto One Action suggests promising hardware. The internals are similar to the recently launched One Vision smartphone. The primary difference in both the models is the camera setup. While the Moto One Vision offers a dual-lens setup, the One Action has been tipped to sport a triple lens setup. The pricing of the device remains a mystery, however, it will play a major factor in its success in the market.

    credits

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue