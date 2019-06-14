Moto One Action Leak – Triple Rear Cameras, Punch-Hole display And More Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola launched a new device in the 'One' smartphone lineup last month in Brazil. The company launched the Moto One Vision smartphone with a punch-hole display and a 48MP primary camera. The Lenovo-backed brand is gearing up to bring the One Vision in India on June 20 and has started teasing the device online. Now, another Moto One smartphone has been spotted over the web along with the key hardware.

Moto One Action Renders Leak Online:

Motorola seems to be working on a light variant of the recently launched Moto One Vision smartphone. The complete renders of the device have been listed online and which indicates an affordable Moto One smartphone in the make. The upcoming smartphone has been tipped to feature a same punch-hole display design as the Moto One Vision. However, unlike the dual-lens setup on the One Vision, the One Action is said to come with the triple-rear camera setup. Let's have a look at the renders shared:

Moto One Action Specifications And Features:

The renders appeared over the web hints at a 6.3-inch LCD display panel with an in-display camera cutout. The smartphone display is expected to be a full HD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. In terms of optics, the device might offer a triple camera module at the rear panel. The primary sensor could be a 12.6MP lens. The remaining sensors are yet to be revealed.

At the front, the device is said to pack a 12.6 lens to capture selfies and video chats. The processor powering the smartphone will be an Exynos 9609 from Samsung. The chipset will be accompanied by Mali G72 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. The smartphone will run on Android Pie OS and will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

What Do We Think Of The Moto One Action?

The leaked renders of the Moto One Action suggests promising hardware. The internals are similar to the recently launched One Vision smartphone. The primary difference in both the models is the camera setup. While the Moto One Vision offers a dual-lens setup, the One Action has been tipped to sport a triple lens setup. The pricing of the device remains a mystery, however, it will play a major factor in its success in the market.

