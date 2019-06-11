Moto One Vision New Teaser Confirms June 20 Launch Date In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motor One Vision, the premium mid-range smartphone by Motorola debuted back in May this year in Brazil. The smartphone flaunts a display with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio and a powerful 48MP camera sensor for imaging. The Lenovo-backed brand had recently shared some media invites for an event on June 20 in India.

It was speculated that the brand might launch the One Vision smartphone at the event. Now, a new teaser shared by the company confirms the launch date of the device in India. The device has already cleared some certifications in India including BIS and others which has suggested an imminent launch.

Moto One Vision India Launch Set For June 20:

Motorola has confirmed the official launch date of the Moto One Vision on June 20 in India. The company took it to Twitter to reveal the launch date of the device. The teaser shared does not mention the specific name of the device. However, it shows a smartphone with in-display camera cutout which the One Vision also features. Besides, the 'A New Vision' hashtag also indicates at the launch of One Vision in India.

Moto One Vision Major Highlights:

The Motorola Moto One Vision has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display panel. The display offers an aspect ratio of 21:9 and comes with a punch-hole design for the selfie camera. This makes it the only device to offer this type of display panel beside the Sony Xperia 10 and the Xperia 10 Plus.

The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 9609 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB of native storage. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 512GB.

It comes with Android Pie OS with stock Android UI.

One of the major highlights is the dual lens camera module with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device comes with a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie sensor. The device is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charge support.

Let’s move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019

The Moto One Vision is expected to come with Rs. 25,000 price tag in India and will be competing against the likes of Vivo V15 Pro and Honor 10 among others. The device comes with capable hardware and we expect it to perform fairly against its competition in the Indian market.